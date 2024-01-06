Comedian Wayne McKay is back with solo show

The Cape’s prodigal son of comedy returns to the stage for his one-man stand-up comedy show. Multi-talented performer Wayne McKay said he was excited to be on stage in his one-man show taking stage at the Artscape this February. Embrace your love for authentically Afrikaans humour as McKay teams up with Vulture Productions for AfriSnaaks.

This side-splitting stand-up comedy show promises delve into the delightful quirks that come with a Cape Flats upbringing, to bringing to life the mosaic of characters who paint a linguistically charged picture of South African society. McKay said: “It's lekker to be back on stage again. I'm looking forward to having loads of interaction with the audiences again. It's such a blessing to be able to perform in front of live audiences again, given the trauma of online show we had to endure during the pandemic, hee gat ons [here we go]!” McKay, who is a seasoned entertainer with a multifaceted career in comedy, acting, radio, television and emceeing. In his new show, the father of two takes the audience on a roller-coaster exploration of Afrikaans, as seen through his razor-sharp, witty and sometimes absurdly satirical comedic performance.

Show director Jeremeo Le Cordeur said: “AfriSnaaks takes you on a journey through the quirks and idiosyncrasies of Afrikaans, showcasing the language's playful nuances, colloquialisms and absurdities that make it so uniquely humorous. “Audiences can look forward to experiencing, among other things, a bridging of the divides between Afrikaaps and Afrikaans on stage in a heart-warmingly humorous way that will have you laughing until you cry. “This collaboration has been long awaited, with Wayne and I harbouring the desire to collaborate since 2016, yet only finding the time now to make it happen.

“I'm an avid admirer of Wayne's comedic talent and am eagerly anticipating the chance to enhance his work. “‘AfriSnaaks’ not only serves as a celebration of our language and culture, but also provides a unique opportunity to showcase Wayne’s personality.“ “AfriSnaaks” will show at the Artscape Innovation Lounge from February 5 to 10. Tickets range from R100 to R150 via Webtickets or the Artscape Box Office.