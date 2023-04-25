‘Common Ground’ to be found at the Baxter next week

Conversations directed at millennials approaching 30 are set to emerge at the Baxter this coming week. Conversations in forms of music and spoken word that aim to spark complex conversations and finding common ground are expected at “Common Ground”, a show starring theatre performers Tankiso Mamabolo and Kitso Seti.

The show runs from May 2–6 at the Masambe Theatre at the Baxter, and will be performed in English, Xhosa and Sotho. The vibrant duo look at the re-imagination of self in moving forward, to find a new form of self. Mamabolo said she has always been interested in the relationship of two performers on stage and said she is excited that this opportunity has emerged. “The one thing that Kitso and I have in common is our satirical and humorous approach and outlook on the difficulties of life and the things we often struggle to speak about.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, so I’m overjoyed that we’re finally getting a chance to do this,” she said. Curator at the Baxter, Faniswa Yisa, said charisma and talent was the expected outcome audiences should expect from their viewing experience. “Masambe Theatre is a beautiful space for such exciting and budding talent. This show is beautiful because one is an actress and the other a poet. The infusing of these two worlds is a wonderful experience,” she said.