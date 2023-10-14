Composer honoured at Theatre on the Bay

The celebration of musical genius Carole King’s music takes place at Theatre on the Bay this October. “Up On The Roof – The Carole King Songbook” is on at Theatre on the Bay. Presented by VR Theatrical, directed by Elizma Badenhorst and with musical direction by Wessel Odendaal, this vibrant production captures the essence of King’s incredible journey and brings it to life on stage like never before.

The cast comprises six multi-talented South African women who have appeared in touring productions around the world. They are Ashleigh Butcher (bass, guitar, ukelele), Louise Duhain (piano/keyboards), Angelica Hattingh (guitar), Sanli Jooste (cello), Neo Motaung (percussion) and Tiisetso Sefatsa (percussion). Odendaal said audiences can expect to hear all of King’s greatest hits, each song a testament to her life experiences, including those composed while her children were asleep. “I did not grow up with Carole King, but discovered her music and lyrics in my late twenties. Her lyrics are meaningful and fragile and have a theatrical sensibility about them. I liked the idea of turning each song into an episodic musical moment which our cast could then impress their own life experience on. Carole King’s music is timeless; people don’t know her but definitely know her music. From ‘Natural Woman’, ‘I Feel the Earth Move’, ‘Chains’, ‘You’ve Got a Friend’, ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ she was a musical genius of all time,” he said.

The producer, Jaco van Rensburg, from VR Theatrical, said what inspired this show was that everybody knows King’s music, even if you're not aware of it. “Remember Kylie’s ‘The Locomotion’? That’s Carole King! ‘Crying in the Rain’? That's Carole King too, even though A-ha covered it and made it famous. Her music speaks a universal language of compassion and understanding. Carole King’s music holds broad appeal for a diverse audience of music enthusiasts. Whether one’s musical taste leans towards folk, pop, or soft rock, her compositions resonate with a timeless allure. “Her skill in crafting story-songs with rich emotional depth makes her work particularly attractive to those who appreciate lyrical depth. In essence, Carole King’s music is a universal treasure, catering to a wide range of musical tastes and guarantees an enjoyable listening experience. Miss King has crafted the soundtrack to our lives and this production aims to bring audiences all those hits, take them on a journey through memory lane and introduce a new generation of listeners to her music,” he said.