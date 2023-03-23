Country singer Kip Moore has arrived in Cape Town

Country music lovers will be pleased to know that the multi-award winning star Kip Moore landed on our shores on Thursday morning and is ready to belt out fan-favourite tunes.

The singer was welcomed at Cape Town International Airport by approximately 50 excited fans with loud cheers. Moore is due to perform at the Boots & All Country Festival, which will take place at the GrandWest Grand Arena on April 1. The event is organised by radio station Bok Radio and Heroes restaurants. The Cape Town show sold out within 40 minutes of tickets going on sale and necessitated the organisation of a second show the following night to satisfy requests for more tickets.

More on this Country singer Kip Moore is coming to South Africa

Moore was welcomed by more than 50 excited fans at the Cape Town International Airport. The “Crazy One More Time” hitmaker has been on the music scene for quite some time and after travelling all around the globe, Kip has decided to make Mzansi his next stop, where he has thousands of fans. Moore’s first performance will be taking place in Pretoria at the Loftus Versfeld stadium on Sunday, March 26. Speaking to Weekend Argus at the airport, Moore said while he was tired from his travels, he was still excited to experience South Africa and all it had to offer – including surfing.

“The flights were long – ready to have coffee, food and get some rest. I am going to try my best to find time to get out there and experience new things,” Moore said. Managing director for Heroes Wimpie van der Sandt said he was happy to see that after months of planning, their efforts to bring the star to South Africa had paid off. “It started as a dream. I’ve always wanted to bring my favourite country singer to South Africa. It ended up taking months of planning and an impromptu visit to Nashville, with many negotiations, to make this dream a reality. And now it’s happening,” he said.