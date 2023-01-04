Country singer Kip Moore is coming to South Africa

Country music lovers are in for a treat as American singer-songwriter Kip Moore is set to perform in Cape Town for the first time in April. The multi-platinum country star is due to set the stage on fire at the Boots & All Country Festival, which will take place at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday, April 1. The event is organised by radio station Bok Radio and its eatery Heroes.

The “Crazy One More Time” hitmaker has been on the music scene for quite some time and after travelling all around the globe, Kip has decided to make Mzansi his next stop, where he has thousands of fans. Signed to MCA Nashville record label, Moore has released four studio albums, including “Up All Night”, “Wild Ones”, “Slowheart” and “Wild World”. The Boots & All Country Festival promises to have music lovers jamming and singing along to their favourite country hits throughout the festival.

The stellar line-up also includes old-time favourites like Juan Boucher, Juanita and Franja du Plessis. Event manager Le-Lue van der Sandt said festival-goers can look forward to a concert full of country music and excitement of international quality. “So put on your cowboy boots and Stetson and come visit the Boots & All Country Festival,” she said.

Van der Sandt said ticket sales open on January 17. “The save the date is out to get the excitement going. As soon as the final paperwork for the venue is signed, ticket sales will open and more information will follow,” she added. Weekend Argus