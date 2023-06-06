Dancing toddler in PJ’s has Mzanzi in stitches

Imagine you are a shy individual but gave birth to someone who is exactly the opposite and does not mind strutting her dance moves in public? That is exactly what’s happened to a mom who shared a video of her dancing toddler on twitter,
In the video the little girl is dressed in pink pyjamas and judging by her moves she is a dancer of note. The toddler can be seen dancing to Amapiano music while waiting in line for food.
A twitter user shared the cute video with the caption: “as a shy parent how do you even deal with this ?” The caption was accompanied by a crying emoji . Tweeps could not agree more.
as a shy parent how do you even deal with this ?😭 https://t.co/CRGcltcbMh— Big M💎 (@mihletshemese) June 5, 2023
One said she would bribe her child to stop.
I’d start looking around and bribing them to stop😭⚰️— Big M💎 (@mihletshemese) June 5, 2023
Shy parents shared what they would do if they found themselves in that situation.
😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭i would look away ASOZE KALOK yhuu— s🧚![CDATA[]]>🏼♀️ (@siyasangaa_) June 5, 2023
You push them so they fall down.— iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) June 5, 2023
I’d go sit down and pray they stop😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭— Big M💎 (@mihletshemese) June 5, 2023
We'd have to go wait in the car 😭— Gello✨️ (@Gxllxlxvx) June 5, 2023
I’m sorry but I’m leaving her there.😭![CDATA[]]>😭— whatever. (@nombulelorajane) June 5, 2023
One thing that tweeps agreed on was that the girl was “killing it”.
And we could not agree more - afterall, we all know that feeling of excitement when waiting for our food.
Weekend Argus