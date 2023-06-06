Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Weekend Argus
Search IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Dancing toddler in PJ’s has Mzanzi in stitches

This toddler decided to wait for her food in dance-style. Picture: Twitter

While waiting for her food, one toddler decided to do it in dance-style. Picture: Twitter

Published 2h ago

Share

Imagine you are a shy individual but gave birth to someone who is exactly the opposite and does not mind strutting her dance moves in public? That is exactly what’s happened to a mom who shared a video of her dancing toddler on twitter,

In the video the little girl is dressed in pink pyjamas and judging by her moves she is a dancer of note. The toddler can be seen dancing to Amapiano music while waiting in line for food.

A twitter user shared the cute video with the caption: “as a shy parent how do you even deal with this ?” The caption was accompanied by a crying emoji . Tweeps could not agree more.

More on this

One said she would bribe her child to stop.

Shy parents shared what they would do if they found themselves in that situation.

One thing that tweeps agreed on was that the girl was “killing it”.

And we could not agree more - afterall, we all know that feeling of excitement when waiting for our food.

Weekend Argus

Related Topics:

Cape Town2023

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe