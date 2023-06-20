Cape Town - If you are a die-hard Micheal Jackson fan and always wanted to see one of the world’s best Jackson tribute acts, then you would be ecstatic to know that South African singer and entertainer, Dantanio Goodman, is heading to Cape Town.

The show Beat It – The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson, will take to the Homecoming Centre stage in District Six from July 12 to 15, bringing the story of legend Michael Jackson to life with the help of the Jo Jackson Dance Co and Daphne Jubber Studio of Dance. Beat It – The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson focuses on who Michael was as a human, beyond the super trouper lights and behind the flashy costumes, there was a man who had a heart for his craft like no other. The show takes place at Homecoming Centre, Star Theatre, Buitenkant Street, District Six, Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa. Picture: Supplied Having gained popularity when working with Showtime Australia on The Michael Jackson History Show, Goodman has travelled the world, performing everywhere from London and the USA to Bahrain and Kenya, as one of the best MJ tribute acts.

Goodman said he cannot wait to perform for Cape Town as he enjoys the diversity and spontaneous energy of the audience there. “They always make you feel welcome and know how to have a good time. The energy with Cape Town audiences is very lively. I'm excited to be entertaining them again.” Beat It – The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson is written by Daniel Anderson, directed by Jo Jackson and Anderson with narration by Hannah Moerdyk, Kay Mosiane and Anderson. The show promises a night out at the theatre like never before.

The music is brought to life by an all-star live band, under the musical direction of Jacques Du Plessis. Goodman is looking forward to paying tribute to his musical inspiration on stage. According to Goodman, he felt an affinity with Michael Jackson from a very early age and his appreciation of Jackson’s dancing evolved into obsessive practice as he taught himself to emulate every detail of the pop star’s trademark dance style.