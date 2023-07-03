Disney 100 ‘The Concert’ comes to life in Cape Town

If you’re a fan of enchanted places, fairytales or simply a rugged adventure wrapped in the magic of Disney, then you’re about to be whisked away as Disney celebrates 100 years of existence. Gather your family and friends to be whisked away to a magical place as Disney characters come to life at the Grand Arena, Grandwest, on Friday July 7 to Sunday July 9.

Disney100 “The Concert” will feature big screen highlights from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, while the magical musical moments are brought to life by The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra featuring vocal performances, live in concert. Fans can look forward to some of the greatest movie moments, scores and songs from iconic films such as “The Lion King”, “Moana”, “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Beauty and the Beast”, as well as highlights from the worlds of “Star Wars”, “Pixar” and “Marvel”. Among the cast is classical vocalist Thabiso Masemene, who will usher the audience down memory lane as he covers the Disney classics of yesteryear.

Thabiso Masemene. Picture: Christo Doherty “My role is to make sure that the audiences follow the story and make sense of what is being illustrated from the big screens and I’ll be singing the most beautiful music ever written.” Masemene added: “This is by far one of the best productions I’ve been a part of as a performer. I have been part of numerous productions in South Africa and abroad, however, this is one of the best productions I have had the privilege to be a part of. “I am so honoured to be one of the only South Africans to perform in a production of such a magnitude.

“My friends and colleagues are definitely envious of me being part of such a show, I still pinch myself in disbelief at such an achievement.” In 2011, Maemene performed the role of “Don Basilio” in “Le Nozze di Figaro”, produced by Opera Africa. He’s performed in “The Phantom of the Opera” world tour in more than 500 performances staged in Manila, Seoul, Bangkok, Singapore and more. Classical-crossover singer Zita Pretorius also stars in the production and says she has been a Disney fan since forever.

“I have been an absolute Disney nut my whole life and know 80% of the movies word for word. “My two standout childhood memories would definitely be ‘Belle’ from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Ariel’l from ‘The Little Mermaid’. “It is an absolute privilege to be selected as part of this global phenomenon. “It is the most amazing music performed by the incredible Johannesburg Philharmonic under the baton of Maestro Eddie Clayton, with fantastic singers. All of this set to life by Disney visuals. It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity and definitely a career highlight for me.”