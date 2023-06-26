Don Vino and Selim Kagee Present Love Notes, a mesmerising musical

If timeless love songs are your vibe then you can definitely be prepared to be captivated by the sensational collaboration of Don Vino and Selim Kagee as they proudly announce their live show and EP release, Love Notes.

The show will be taking place at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg on 12 August and will comprise of a mesmerising collection of love songs that will ignite the hearts of listeners, showcasing the unique combination of Kagee’s richly textured full voice and Don Vino’s soulful mastery of the saxophone. Love Notes follows after a resounding success at Don Vino’s Saxy Vibes Grand Arena concert, witnessed by a packed audience of 5000. This month the duo released a collaborative EP titled Love Notes, an EP that seamlessly blends vintage pop and adult contemporary love songs, offering a delightful musical experience. And now they will be doing it live.

According to Kagee, people can expect a seamless blend of classic love songs and adult contemporary genres. “The show promises an irresistible auditory journey that will leave audiences yearning for more”, he said. This musical journey promises fresh interpretations of timeless favourites that have stood the test of time, including enchanting renditions of Il Mondo; the beloved classic She by Charles Aznavour, and the irresistibly energetic hit Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.

The renowned saxophonist Don Vino said they are thrilled to present Love Notes to their loyal supporters. “Together with Selim Kagee, we aim to create an immersive musical experience that will touch hearts and resonate with audiences of all ages.” Kagee agreed and expressed his excitement for this musical collaboration, stating, “It was a magical time recording with Don Vino. His style of playing and artistry is world-class.”