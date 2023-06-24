Don’t miss all the fun at this year’s Children’s Magic Festival

The College of Magic is inviting children to experience the wonder of magic at their magic festival. The four-day festival will be filled with mind-blowing magic, superhero stunts, and a carnival of wonders.

The Children’s Magic Festival is a 75-minute experience with a 40-minute magic show along with a self-guided tour of magic mansion where you can learn magic, see more magic performances, play magical carnival games and even partake in impossible photos like the ‘Upside-down Room’. The College of Magic, the only organisation of its kind in the world has been teaching the theatrical performing art of magic and its allied arts as well as vital life-skills to children and adults since 1980. This holiday event is perfect for families wishing to share a fun family experience, and is one of the college’s key fundraising events of the year.

This year the main magic show will take place in the indoor Imagination Centre. Performers will be students from the college who range between the ages of 10 and 18 years old as well as some more experienced graduates of the organisation. The shows will start on Wednesday June 28 until Saturday July 1. The College opens at 10 am.