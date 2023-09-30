Don’t miss the Michelangelo Wine Tasting at Arabella Hotel

Wine lovers are invited to make a weekend of the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Event and take advantage of Southern Sun’s special event packages.
Arabella Hotel, Golf & Spa will be hosting the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Event on October 7 and 8.
Guests can anticipate a sensational journey through an extensive selection of premium South African wine and spirits brands.
They will get to experience the best in luxury at Arabella Hotel, Golf & Spa and indulge in an overnight or weekend stay for two which includes event tickets, a fine dining wine pairing menu, a 50% discount on golf green fees, a 30% discount on spa treatments per person, including breakfast.
Each ticket will permit entry to the venue, bottomless wine tasting, and a light meal.
Tickets for the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Events hosted by Arabella Hotel Golf & Spa, as well as Southern Sun Rosebank, can be purchased online now at Computicket for R350 per person.
Tickets include admission, tastings, and a light dinner.
Visit Computicket to get tickets for the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Events and book and plan the perfect staycation for Arabella Wine Experience events.