Don’t miss the Michelangelo Wine Tasting at Arabella Hotel

Wine lovers are invited to make a weekend of the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Event and take advantage of Southern Sun’s special event packages. Arabella Hotel, Golf & Spa will be hosting the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Event on October 7 and 8.

Guests can anticipate a sensational journey through an extensive selection of premium South African wine and spirits brands. They will get to experience the best in luxury at Arabella Hotel, Golf & Spa and indulge in an overnight or weekend stay for two which includes event tickets, a fine dining wine pairing menu, a 50% discount on golf green fees, a 30% discount on spa treatments per person, including breakfast. Each ticket will permit entry to the venue, bottomless wine tasting, and a light meal.