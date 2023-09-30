Independent Online
Saturday, September 30, 2023

Don’t miss the Michelangelo Wine Tasting at Arabella Hotel

Wine lovers are invited to a wine tasting event in Arabella Hotel. Picture:Supplied.

Published 3h ago

Wine lovers are invited to make a weekend of the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Event and take advantage of Southern Sun’s special event packages.

Arabella Hotel, Golf & Spa will be hosting the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Event on October 7 and 8.

Guests can anticipate a sensational journey through an extensive selection of premium South African wine and spirits brands.

They will get to experience the best in luxury at Arabella Hotel, Golf & Spa and indulge in an overnight or weekend stay for two which includes event tickets, a fine dining wine pairing menu, a 50% discount on golf green fees, a 30% discount on spa treatments per person, including breakfast.

Each ticket will permit entry to the venue, bottomless wine tasting, and a light meal.

Tickets for the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Events hosted by Arabella Hotel Golf & Spa, as well as Southern Sun Rosebank, can be purchased online now at Computicket for R350 per person.

Tickets include admission, tastings, and a light dinner.

Visit Computicket to get tickets for the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Events and book and plan the perfect staycation for Arabella Wine Experience events.

