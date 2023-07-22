Exclusive Books Recommends for July

With the winter nights long and the days chilly, books can be the ideal way to escape, and Exclusive Books has the titles that can satisfy young eyes. July is a school holiday for many and is the ideal opportunity to introduce or reinforce a love of reading in young readers.

To further tempt young ones into the store, Exclusive Books is offering more than 100 in-store book-inspired events, from Peppa Pig parties and Gruffalo full-costume appearances to teen writing workshops and events. Look out for their newsletter and follow their social media pages for details. July’s Exclusive Books Recommends showcases “old faithfuls” featuring authors who have proved their stamina with years of solid sellers under their belts. These are the “you can’t go wrong with” authors, writers who deliver time after time a story worthy of their name.

In uncertain times, many readers prefer certainty on their shelves, and EB Recommends acknowledges this international and local trend of readers wanting to know what to expect when parting with hard-earned cash. These books include Joanne Harris’s book titled “Broken Light”, a book about 50-something Bernie Moon, who’s special powers turn her from “invisible”, menopausal, middle-aged woman into Superwoman. With popular tropes of disenfranchised women finding their power and menopause (menopause is currently hot news in the publishing world), this book is bang on trend and has all the touches of magic realism that readers love from Harris’s previous work.