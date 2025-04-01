Experience the Galaxy KDay Music Festival: A fusion of music and technology in Cape Town

The wait is almost over! The Galaxy KDay Music Festival is set to take place on Saturday, 5 April 2025, at the Meerendal Wine Estate in Cape Town.

Samsung, who is the headline sponsor, will partner with radio station Kfm to bring festival-goers an unforgettable day filled with music, fun, and cutting-edge technology. This annual event which brings together music lovers, tech enthusiasts, and families promises to deliver an immersive experience where world-class music meets innovative technology. “We’re thrilled to be part of Galaxy KDay yet again, where we bring together world-class entertainment and cutting-edge technology for our fun-loving consumers,” said Kgomotso Mosiane, Head of Marketing: Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

“As a brand committed to enhancing everyday life, this event gives us the perfect platform to share our latest innovations, like the Galaxy S25, with the vibrant KDay community. “Whether you’re there for the great music, the delicious food, or discovering the future of tech, we’re proud to be part of this incredible experience that promises to create lasting memories for everyone in attendance.” But it’s not just about the music – festival-goers will have the exclusive chance to discover the latest in Samsung mobile innovation.

The Galaxy S25 will take center stage at a specially erected booth where attendees can explore its AI-driven features, stunning design, and seamless integration across apps. Designed to transform the way we connect, work, and entertain, the Galaxy S25 is poised to redefine the mobile experience, making everyday tasks extraordinary. The event also promises to deliver a diverse and electrifying artist lineup, including The Parlotones, Youngsta CPT, Appel, and Karen Zoid, with more acts set to be announced soon.