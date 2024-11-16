Experience the joy of live music at Jazz on the Green this November

Cape Town is gearing up for an unparalleled musical experience as Jazz on the Green descends upon the picturesque Riverside Estate in Hout Bay on November 16 and 17. This two-day festival promises to unite music lovers of all kinds in a celebration of live performances, delectable food, and vibrant family activities. Conceived by the creative minds at Red Hot & Blue and Rolling Audio, the festival aims to reconnect families and friends through the shared joy of music. Attendees can expect an eclectic mix of genres, including vintage jazz, gypsy, funk, rock 'n' roll, and folk. Each day features a stellar line-up of esteemed South African artists, catering to the tastes of both jazz purists and those craving diverse sounds.

Vanessa Brierley, co-founder of Red Hot & Blue Music, expressed enthusiasm about the line-up. “Our line-up features many acclaimed South African artists, and we're excited for attendees to indulge in a delectable picnic on the lawn while enjoying the tunes. “Jazz on the Green is not just an event; it's a unique opportunity to celebrate community, culture, and the joy of shared experiences. Residents of Cape Town are encouraged to join

in and partake in this unforgettable celebration of talent, food, and the sheer elation of live music.” The musical schedule includes : Acclaimed singer/songwriter Nick Turner and his band, the Ramon Alexander Trio, Moonshine: A fusion of swing, rock 'n' roll and Motown vibes, the energetic five-piece Nomadic Orchestra band. An exhilarating show featuring one of Cape Town's finest drummers in the Jason Ward Trio. Contemporary jazz and Neo-Soul from Francesca Biancoli, a lively gypsy-style rendition of classic jazz hits by The Hot Club of Cape Town.

Ramon Alexander. Picture: Supplied Patrons will also be treated to the vintage jazz classics performed by The Vanessa Lee Trio, the Jazz Catz: A smooth fusion of jazz with Boris Guderjahn and Ryan Sackanary, Dan Fernandes' contemporary grooves that will have attendees dancing the day away. Elton Holland, co-organiser, shares his vision for the event. “We wanted to create a family-friendly event where everyone can enjoy the exhilarating experience of live music. Gather your loved ones and prepare to groove into summer with this great day out.”

Familiarly known as a ‘party starter' and an artist who can keep the audience on their toes, Jason Ward promises to deliver an energetic performance behind the percussions. “Cape Town and festivals go hand in hand; and often a wonderful place for people to let their hair down and enjoy good live entertainment – this event is no different. “Patrons can prepare to be transported through a rhythmic journey of the various types of drums, taking them through the sounds of beats and toe tapping melodies.”