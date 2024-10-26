Experience the magic of Cape Town at the Corona Sunsets Festival world tour

A new short film, ‘This Is Cape Town’, will be featured at the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour on November 2 nd , 2024, at the Glen Country Club in Clifton, Cape Town. Offering an intimate look into the city’s iconic outdoor culture, the film delves into the lives and passions of its most dedicated advocates, capturing the essence of Cape Town’s natural beauty and community spirit.

‘This Is Cape Town’ is more than a film—it’s a love letter to one of the world’s most beautiful cities. Through stunning visuals and personal narratives, the film explores how Cape Town’s breathtaking landscapes inspire creativity, wellness, and a deep commitment to sustainability. The film features Dr. Anesu Mbizvo, a wellness advocate and medical doctor, brings her passion for holistic health and mindfulness to the film. Her approach integrates traditional medical practices with wellness philosophies, promoting mental and physical balance.

Roushanna Gray, a pioneering food innovator specializing in sustainable and indigenous culinary experiences, shares her passion for foraging and connecting people to the land through food. Her work highlights the rich biodiversity of the region and promotes sustainable practices. The film also profiles Frank Solomon, an environmental activist and professional surfer who champions ocean conservation. His deep connection to the sea drives his efforts to protect marine ecosystems and raise awareness about environmental issues. More Than Music: Festival Highlights Roushanna Gray and Dr. Anesu Mbizvo will be participating in the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour’s “More Than Music”; program, amongst creatives such as Daniel Popper and offering a series of immersive experiences celebrating art, wellness, and environmental consciousness.

Upon arrival at the venue, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Daniel Popper’s awe-inspiring new sculpture, inviting exploration of the intersection between humanity and nature. Roushanna Gray, Food Innovator & Founder of Veld & Sea Festivalgoers can also participate in mindfulness and yoga sessions with Dr. Anesu Mbizvo at “The Nest”, promoting holistic well-being amidst the festival’s energetic atmosphere. There will also be a transformative sound healing journey led by renowned healer, Nkosenathi Koela, offering a unique blend of music and meditation. Dr. Anesu Mbizvo, Medical Doctor, Yoga Teacher & Founder of Nest Space Environmental activism is a key component of the festival, with opportunities to engage in ocean conservation activities alongside “We Are Ocean” and “The Litterboom Project”, allowing participants to contribute to tangible environmental impact. Art enthusiasts can witness live mural painting by the PangeaSeed Foundation, raising awareness for marine conservation through vibrant, thought-provoking art.

Frank Solomon, Pro-Surfer & Environmental Activist Featuring sustainably sourced food from local producers that highlight Cape Town’s rich culinary scene, refreshments will be available at the Corona Cero Bar, emphasizing a commitment to sustainable consumption. Not to be missed, the festival’s Opening Ceremony will feature an inspiring and vibrant performance led by acclaimed poet Siphokazi Jonas, celebrating the spirit and diversity of Cape Town through spoken word. “This Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour festival embodies Cape Town’s deep connection with nature and community,” said Melanie Nicholson, Head of Brand: Corona Africa.

“Our aim is to create an event that not only entertains but also inspires a deeper appreciation for our environment, encouraging a lifestyle that values and protects our natural world and highlight the profound connections between people and the natural world.” The Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour takes place on November 2nd, 2024, at the Glen Country Club in Clifton, Cape Town. Tickets and the full line-up are available at corona.howler.com.