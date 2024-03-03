Explore a hive of free events at the V&A Waterfront this month

Hello March! As the Summer season draws to a close, diarise the last few days of outdoor events. With Cape Town known for its four seasons in one day, don’t hold your breath! We unearthed some free events at the V&A Waterfront for this month, so make sure you’ve got your markers out. Circle your events calendars for a few days of fun and pure entertainment… that won’t break the bank.

Visitors can enjoying a wide range of free events at the V&A Waterfront. Fan favourites such as Take the Stage, Friday Night Jazz, Silo Concerts and High School Band Slam will continue to entertain guests. Don’t miss the Suidoosterfees Talent Search: Semi-Finals, AISCT High School Marimba Bands, Steelband Project, Western Cape and Manchester City Treble Tour. Get a sneak peek of the Cape Town Carnival at the Amphitheatre at 4pm today.

Athlone School for the Blind will grace the stage at 6pm tomorrow. The school for the blind music group is mentored and taught by well-known South African guitarist, Allou April. The V&A Waterfront Take the Stage Series, is a platform for emerging South African musicians and musical ensembles. What better way to enjoy the outdoors before winter arrives than with a free, live music concert?

You can still rock around the clock at the V&A Waterfront’s annual High School Band Slam on March 12 and 15. The event kicked off yesterday. Be sure to see our future rock stars battle it out for the coveted title and equipment valued at R25000. A Spirit award of R5 000 is also up for grabs on the final day. For the full line-up and school schedule refer to the website. The Airborne band will perform on Friday, at 6pm at Makers Landing. The 6-piece unit is comprised of Sean O’Connel on keyboard/lead vocals; Andre’ Webb on bass; Angelo Syster on guitar; Bjorn Petersen on drums; Mathew O’Connel on saxophone and Leonie Le Roux on vocals. They will be sure to have you dancing and singing to renowned smooth jazz sounds and songs.

The Suidoosterfees Talent Search has resumed, and on Saturday, March 16 at 10am the semi-finalists will battle it out for the sought-after crown. The overall winner will receive R10 000, the best dancer will receive free training for a year at Dance For All, and one lucky candidate will be given a contract by the talent agency, 33 And Me. Oceanico, a fusion of Brazilian and African rhythms led by Paulo Costa, will fire up the stage on Sunday, March 17 at 6pm. Released in 2021, the project united 14 musicians from Brazil and South Africa, establishing Oceanico as a global music force.

Since their official debut, the band has enchanted South African audiences with original compositions and soulful interpretations of Brazilian music, earning a dedicated following and touring across the country. The Manchester City Treble Trophy Tour is set to visit Cape Town on March 17. A fan event at the Croquet Lawn, V&A Waterfront will take place from 9am to 6pm. Eager fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the last season’s historic achievements and have their photos taken with the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies. To register, visit their website.

Enjoy a lunchtime showcase of AISCT High School Marimba Bands on Monday, March 18 at 12pm at the Amphitheatre. The band will celebrate their learners’ eight months of preparation with original marimba arrangements of songs from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Michael Jackson, Drake and Johnny Clegg. Don’t miss The Steelband Project take over the Amphitheatre stage on Wednesday, 20 March from 10am.The Project is active in suburban, township and rural areas, and has been instrumental in setting up steelbands throughout the province. There are currently 10 steelbands being taught by the Steelband Project.