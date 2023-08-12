Families are invited to spend a day at the Fish Hoek Farmers Market

Foodies Cape Town is an event management company delivering festivals and events in the city.

Foodies Cape Town is inviting families to the Fish Hoek Farmers Market on August 19 at the Fish Hoek Civic Centre.

Expect amazing traders from all over Cape Town complemented by live music, kids’ activities and more.

The market will be filled with fun for the whole family, including street food, fresh produce and art.

Michael Maguire, the head of operations at Foodies Cape Town, said that the farmers market offers of various fresh produce and artisan food stalls. “There will also be home-related craft stalls as well as a garden with live music and street food,” he said. He added that for the kids there are various activities running during the day, as well as face painting, balloon animal making and rock painting.