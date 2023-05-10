Independent Online
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Fans hyped after Bonang Matheba drops episode 2 trailer for ‘B’Dazzled’

Published 1h ago

Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba has dropped the much anticipated trailer of the second episode of “B’Dazzled” and her fans are absolutely loving it.

In the trailer she announced her favourite city, New York, and is finally putting together her own “Bonang Matheba Collection”.

She is set to meet with American fashion designer and businessman, Steve Madden.

Fans will also get an update from Queen B about her battle with Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

The update comes after Matheba terminated her contract with CSA in 2021 and took legal action against the agency.

At the time it was said Matheba instructed her lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives, and the matter is still ongoing.

Judging by the reaction of the B-Force, it was clear they have been waiting in anticipation for the taste of episode two of “B’Dazzled”.

One person was of the opinion the content will give rise to memes.

One tweep admired Bonang’s dedication.

And most of all people were excited to take the ride with her, and being able to watch her build her empire.

It is clear fans can expect a feast of entertainment and who knows, maybe even a Netflix-series as she hinted in the episode two trailer!

Weekend Argus

