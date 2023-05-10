Fans hyped after Bonang Matheba drops episode 2 trailer for ‘B’Dazzled’

Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba has dropped the much anticipated trailer of the second episode of “B’Dazzled” and her fans are absolutely loving it. In the trailer she announced her favourite city, New York, and is finally putting together her own “Bonang Matheba Collection”.

She is set to meet with American fashion designer and businessman, Steve Madden. …let’s begin!! Episode 2- https://t.co/BAybDfUxK2 #Bdazzled #Youtube 🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🥰❤️ https://t.co/FcLcLsvA2x pic.twitter.com/DiHZZlhuq3 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 9, 2023 Fans will also get an update from Queen B about her battle with Celebrity Services Africa (CSA). The update comes after Matheba terminated her contract with CSA in 2021 and took legal action against the agency.

At the time it was said Matheba instructed her lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives, and the matter is still ongoing. Judging by the reaction of the B-Force, it was clear they have been waiting in anticipation for the taste of episode two of “B’Dazzled”. Oh man oh man, Everything a promo trailer has to give. — Pitsi (@PitsiAfrica) May 9, 2023 One person was of the opinion the content will give rise to memes.

The last bit of the video is already such a meme! 😂 — Gao (@thenotoriousgao) May 9, 2023 One tweep admired Bonang’s dedication. Watching BDazzled Ep.2 trailer with QueenB working on an accessories collection with a global brand is insane because she held on to this dream for over a decade. Remember the Baby-Star accessories collection? ✨



“Seed. Time. Harvest” - Trevor Stuurman — The OfficialPerfumePlug (@Zesipho_M) May 9, 2023 And most of all people were excited to take the ride with her, and being able to watch her build her empire. See Elegency!! What is the formula my love? You are not living life, life is living you honey!! RESPECT!! pic.twitter.com/TdbtVpVz6E — JUICY JAY AND YVONNE❤️|SHELLA⚽️⚡️ (@OzoneMila_) May 9, 2023 It’s @Bonang it’s her energy that also needs a salary on the side! Love this hard worker ❤️ — Azania 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@mafuyaw) May 9, 2023 B this is it man🥹 the quality, the content 🔥♥️arg 🙌![CDATA[]]>🫶![CDATA[]]>🏽 — Calvin (@kabelocalvin_) May 9, 2023 It is clear fans can expect a feast of entertainment and who knows, maybe even a Netflix-series as she hinted in the episode two trailer!