Festival celebrates people living with disabilities

The annual ArtsAbility Festival is back to shine the spotlight on the arts and people with disabilities and the challenges they face. The festival is presented by Unmute Dance Theatre in partnership with Artscape Theatre and celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3.

The festival creates an innovative space for disabled and non-disabled artists and performers. It presents productions by local and international artists, as well as workshops facilitated by choreographers and artists from around the world. ArtsAbility Festival returns for a 9th edition to shine the spotlight on the arts and people with disabilities. Picture: Supplied Festival director Nadine McKenzie said it was a week-long event that featured a display of collaborative artistic works by artists with and without disabilities and from mixed genres – music, dance, drama, visual arts. “This year we’ve decided to slightly switch things up, whereby we will only have solo dance works staged throughout the festival. These are dance works by local artists and international artists. We also host a series of dance workshops by international guests which is open to the public.”