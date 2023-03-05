Former journo thrives as entrepreneur

WITH more entrepreneurs using social media as a launchpad for their businesses, former journalist Buhle Lindwa’s company helps them harness the power of these platforms. The 28-year-old entrepreneur from Cape Town is the owner of Lindwa Communications which was launched in 2019.

And as the commercialisation of social media and content is essential to grow brands, more and more business owners need expertise to help them engage with their target market. Lindwa has found a way to use her skills as a journalist to to help businesses use social media. “I had spent so much time as a journalist doing digital marketing for the content I produced that it intrigued me to do this for businesses looking to build an online presence. My mandate is to help businesses with a digital footprint so they can grant themselves access to markets,” she said.

“I’m still using my industry expertise and creativity to help SMMEs (small, medium and micro enterprises) and brands create access to markets for themselves. Because when you’re visible for what your business or brand offers, your audience will gravitate towards you,” explained Lindwa. Lindwa Communications specialises in digital marketing, specifically content marketing. “This enables us to serve retainer clients by managing their marketing and for those who want to be taught how to fish, Lindwa Communications Academy offers those workshops.”

She said one of the most difficult things as a business owner in South Africa was red tape that acted as a barrier to becoming a supplier for government agencies and large organisations. “Some of those processes are in place for due diligence but sometimes the heaps of paperwork prevent business being done because you’re jumping through hoops to adjust to those systems.” Lindwa said that she had learnt that as CEO, no job was beneath the leader.

“No one else will be able to execute the vision you have if you don’t set the precedent for each department. I’ve learnt this and I’ve been intentional with being involved in every project so that objectives are met and the clients remain happy,” she said. “I used to shy away from putting on the accounting hat because bookkeeping really bores me.” Lindwa Communications has won various awards and competitions including - a British Council and Centre for Entrepreneurship Rapid Incubator business expo 2022 competition, as well as three Allan Gray Makers inter-college entrepreneurship awards.

Buhle Lindw, published her first book “I’m Planted, Not Buried” in 2020. Picture Supplied Lindwa is also the author of I’m Planted, Not Buried. “I wrote this book in 2019 after I did some soul searching I finally saw what God’s purpose for my life was and I’ve been walking in it ever since.My inspiration was seeing how being in my purpose changed the entire game for me. “My heart just wanted the same for everyone who is sick and tired of being sick and tired, so they can at least have some practical tips on how to find purpose and align themselves with God’s ultimate plan,” she added.

Lindwa said her future goal included branching out into Sub-Saharan Africa as she expands her business. Lameez Bailey, Cape Web Designer, developer and Owner, said social media platforms are used to build communities of like-minded individuals which businesses can latch onto. “Brands can take advantage of social media platforms by establishing trust & credibility in their respective industries, then within their communities they can offer solutions to needs of community members and turn this into a stream of revenue/income.”

Bailey added that these days social media had become a baseline method to scrutinise credibility, legitimacy, and quality of a brand. “When you find a brand within a directory or even search engines, your social (media) proofing plays a big part in not only the conversion from lead to sale,” she said. Digital marketer, Ilse Solomons, shared Bailey’s sentiments. “If you are a new business,you want to make sure that you create awareness of a wider market. Social media platforms give you access to the world on a daily basis. It is advisable to have a social media presence so that people can have information at a moment's notice.” Solomons added that a social media presence provided a sense of authenticity for brands.