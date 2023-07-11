Four Cape Town Opera soloists to present an unforgettable highlight at Klein Karoo Klassique in Oudtshoorn

An energetic opera programme carefully compiled is what awaits audiences who plan on attending the ATKV-Galakonsert met Kaapstad Opera on Saturday, August 4 during the 14th Klein Karoo Klassique in Oudtshoorn.

The Klein Karoo Klassique is a yearly show-stopper and this year does not seem to be any different. And it comes paired with a Cape Town flair. Four soloists from Cape Town Opera present an unforgettable highlight at this classical music festival. Sopranos Brittany Smith and Alida Scheepers share the stage with tenor Lukhanyo Moyake and baritone Conroy Scott, accompanied by José Dias on piano. Smith and Scott received the 2023 Fleur du Cap awards for Best Female and Male Performances in an Opera for their interpretations in Cape Town Opera’s “Le Nozze di Figaro”.

Smith said this award was unexpected and only became a reality to her a week and a half later. “The Fleur du Cap is recognition of my hard work and strict work ethic. Hopefully it is the first step towards many more theatre awards.” Magdalene Minnaar, artistic director of Cape Town Opera, said they have compiled a special programme for Klein Karoo Klassique, with highlights from opera arias and musicals selected out of two larger programmes they are presenting this year.

“It offers opera connoisseurs something new that they may not have heard before, but also old familiar and wonderful opera hits for those who are newer to opera. José Dias compiled this programme and is an incredible music director. It is energetic, moving, and full of life,” she said. Tenor Lukhanyo Moyake from Cape Town Opera is on stage for this year’s Klein Karoo Klassique “ATKV-Galakonsert”. Picture: Supplied Gerrie Lemmer, CEO of culture at the ATKV, a partner of Klein Karoo Klassique since 2010, stated that the ATKV highly values strategic partnerships that think, invest, work and dream to the benefit of classical music and musicians. He explained: “It is the ATKV’s mission to proactively look after the diverse art needs of the South African community in a sustainable way, and Klein Karoo Klassique presents the ideal platform for this.”

Lemmer said the main aim of this partnership is to support classical music and the performing arts in South Africa. “Klassique is an excellent event where the ATKV and strategic partners can celebrate classical music in a proudly South African way.” Klein Karoo Klassique is presented in Oudtshoorn by the KKNK from Thursday 3 to Sunday 6 August, supported by the Rupert Music Foundation and ATKV.