Global K-pop sensation BTS to make most anticipated comeback in February









BTS's Jimin cup-sleeve birthday celebrations at Black River Office Park in Observatory last year. Cape Town - South Korean boy band BTS is ready to make their most anticipated and ambitious comeback scheduled for next month.

Globally, fans celebrate the boy group, but locally the genre of Korean pop music ( K-pop) has been a growing trend with many celebrations and fan projects in the Mother City.

Their previous single Boy with Luv re-entered the local iTunes 200 chart in last year June and peaked at #1 on HeartFM and Good Hope FM, with their album, Map Of the Soul: Persona, reaching #1 on iTunes in South Africa in May.

With their album Map of the Soul: 7 to be released, their first comeback trailer SHADOW, gives fans an idea of the album concept and message, was released earlier this month, featuring the band's rapper SUGA. Black Swan, the first single from the anticipated new album was released earlier this month as well, with an accompanying art film featuring dancers from the MN Company performance group.

The yet untitled lead single for the new album and official music video for the single will be released next month.





Members of the boy band BTS. Picture: AP









Heart FM DJ Lunga Singama told Weekend Argus, that last year's release “Boy With Luv” became number #1 on their radio station due to the power of the ARMY (BTS fans).





“It was a long time coming. It gained support. It was the perfect song that got people into K-pop.”





Singama who hosts the K-pop Sound System for two consecutive years every Saturday from 4pm-5pm, said that it took a lot of convincing for the radio station to host a K-pop segment.





“I’m into K-pop and I work at a radio station so I suggested that we have a K-pop show. A lot of people at the station were not for the idea.”





He said that the number of listeners blew up and K-pop fans are active, but the show also introduced many to the niche genre.





BTS members faces were emblazoned on a golden arrow bus and cruised Cape Town last year. Picture: BTSARMYZA





Last year fans had the members faces emblazoned on a Golden Arrow bus travelling various routes across Cape Town, in June last year.





The heartthrobs also released a movie called Bring The Soul in August of last year, which screened at local Ster-Kinekor cinemas.





Local fans held a a birthday event for members of BTS Park Jimin's birthday in October complete with decorated cup-sleeves and another for members Taehyung and Jin in December, where hundreds of fans packed the tiny Mill & Press Cafe in Observatory.





A total of 210 fans donated blood for Taehyung and Jin birthdays.





Amongst celebrations, fans across the Western Cape are collectors of physical K-pop albums which are deemed to be seen as insane by others, but merely a way to support artists.





Local KPOP fan Melissa Limenyande's collection. Picture: Melissa Limenyande





Local Cape Town fan Melissa Limenyande owns approximately 75 albums and has been collecting since 2014.





The 26-year-old stated that physical copies of albums are aesthetically pleasing.





“K-pop groups give more such as music videos, music, packaging and merch which I felt a connection with.”





Kirstie Du Plessis, 25, from Joburg has been collecting K-pop albums and merchandise since about six years ago. She owns lightsticks and 80 albums.





“K-pop is something completely unique. It truly shows how music and feelings can transcend languages. Collecting is a way for my sister and I to support the artists that we love,” she said.





41-year-old Jacxz Wilken from Gauteng has a whopping 100 plus K-pop girl group albums and said that physical copies show his support for artists. “I honestly love the packaging. Western Artists have a lot of catch-up to do.”













