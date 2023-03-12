Goldfish rock the crowd at Ultra Fest, Cape Town

Electronic DJ duo Goldfish were a firm favourite when Ultra Fest, one of the world's biggest electronic music festivals, returned to South Africa this weekend. Goldfish performed at the festival’s successful Cape Town edition which was held at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on Friday night.

Reveller Vanessa Heath said one of the main reasons she bought tickets to the event was to experience Goldfish. “I have never seen them live and to have experienced that was absolutely amazing. It’s been three years since we had the festival but it felt as if it never left. It was so much fun seeing all the muso’s together again and just having a great time. I cannot wait for next year!” The Smirnoff Container Yard, an interactive space made up of four-to-five containers included a gaming zone, chill space to charge phones, photo opportunities, a bar, and a viewing deck overlooking the Ultra Main Stage, was a hit amongst revellers.

The Resistance Stage was also a popular addition to the festival. “My absolute favourite was the Resistance stage. I enjoyed it much more than the main stage as there were less people and you could freely move and dance to the music”, said Afikile Masebani, a first time Ultra festival-goer. Masebeni laughingly said her ears were hurting from all the music. While speaking to Weekend Argus, Masebeni was looking for a “quiet” place. “I’ve been here since the morning and I think my ears are asking for a break. I am definitely coming back next year. If you are into electronic music and festivals Ultra should definitely be high up on your to do list!”