GoodLuck, Frigid Armadillo in Afro-tech collab

Cape Town - The band GoodLuck has emerged from a two-year hiatus with their first Afro-tech-inspired collab with Frigid Armadillo on the track Goodbye My Friend. Described as a “captivating journey through emotive soundscapes”, blending Afrobeats and a lyrical narrative into a rich sonic tapestry, GoodLuck blend their flavour with the Cape Town duo made up of Lebo Lechela and Siyabulela Buhlungu.

It's been two years since GoodLuck released their last single. The band dabbled outside their comfort zone to try out new things, fusing on a new sound. GoodLuck's lead vocalist, Juliet “Jules” Harding, said the song was inspired by a recent personal event where she learnt of her two friends heading for divorce. “‘Goodbye My Friend’ isn't just a song, it’s a captivating journey through emotive soundscapes, blending Afrobeats and an incredible lyrical narrative into a rich sonic tapestry.”

This collaboration between GoodLuck and Frigid Armadillo is an exciting step in the diverse landscape of the South African music scene as the two groups combine their distinctive styles to create an exquisite song. Frigid Armadillo. Picture: Supplied Frigid Armadillo bring their signature production style to the table, infusing the track with a blend of tech and mainstream house influences. With their debut EP Adam’s Calendar making waves in 2020, they have solidified their position as a dynamic force in the industry, garnering support from acts such as Black Coffee, Sun-El Musician and Prince Kaybee.

Buhlungu told Weekend Argus: “This track was actually started in 2022. It was just a rough instrumental at the time, no vocals obviously. “And then we had a mutual person put us in touch with Jules and then the idea stemmed from there, so the collab came together because a former work acquaintance of ours was also someone who was familiar with the GoodLuck team. “We sent him the instrumental, he sent it on to Jules while she was basically in her hot hand era. She had a hot hand when it came to writing, so she was really in a creative space and he sent her the song and it resonated with her.

“It was quite straightforward – we got the first draft, we liked it from the first draft. There was some embellishments we had to add like harmonies and backup vocals, but the idea was pretty solid from the first draft that we got.” Meanwhile, GoodLuck, the beloved Cape Town trio including Ben Peters and Tim Welsh, known for their live-electronic performances and philanthropic endeavours, adds their diverse musicality to the mix. With a string of chart-topping hits and countless sold-out shows around the globe, GoodLuck’s infectious energy and commitment to using music as a force for good shine through in this new record, “Goodbye My Friend”. Fans can expect a nostalgic yet catchy listening experience, and as Jules’s lyrics sweep them along, the song delving into the bitter-sweet emotions of a heart-rending breakup, with its introspective lyrics and irresistible rhythms, “Goodbye My Friend” promises to resonate deeply with audiences far and wide.

As GoodLuck prepare for the next chapter of their career, they remain steadfast in their commitment to creating music that uplifts and inspires. “We know that if we keep writing great songs that can help people through all the chaos in life and if we can keep us all dancing… everything else will fall into place,” said the band. Juliet Harding, GoodLuck. Picture: Supplied Harding said: “This song will hit anyone who is going through a breakup in the feels. I wrote these lyrics after two of my good friends who told me they were getting a divorce at dinner. I was so confused by the way they were handling it … like they knew this is what they needed to do to grow and evolve within themselves.

“It was hard, but they were calm and resolute about their decision. It was actually beautiful and it moved me in such a profound way. I had been sent this incredible seed of an idea by Frigid Armadillo and I fell in love with the beat and the chords… those emotions and that music were the recipe to have this song pour out of me. We really hope it speaks to people who need to hear it. “Working with Frigid Armadillo had been a beautiful and fluid process – they are great guys. “So talented, but also have some of the best humour in the business. We have had many laughs in the mix of finishing up this collaboration,” Harding said.