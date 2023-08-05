GrandWest is giving away family fun packs

Cape Town: Winter might have Cape Town in an icy grip but while the icy North West wind blows outside, the GrandWest Cape Village offers a warm welcome to families in a heated undercover environment. GrandWest is offering three lucky, Jellybean Journal readers, the opportunity to win a special family fun pack for two children aged between three and 17 and two adults.

Little ones will love every moment of this fun space where ice skating, movies, ten-pin bowling and a myriad of arcade games will send them home exhausted, but happy. The experience will include an ice-skating session at The Ice Station, ten-pin bowling at The Magic Company and a chance to see a 2D movie at the CineCentre, complete with a small CineCentre combo pack of popcorn and cool drinks. Adults will receive a Nando’s voucher valued at R120 each while kids will receive a Nando’s meal for kids plus an original waffle at Milky Lane.

The Ice Station is Cape Town’s only indoor Olympic-sized ice rink. You will get a cool vibe when you hit the ice for a lively 90-minute ice-skating session. Skates can be hired in all sizes and for smaller kids there is a mini-rink especially for them. The whole family will enjoy Magic Bowling, a 12-lane ten-pin bowling alley that glows in the dark. Equipment and bowling shoes can be hired and automated scorecards make scoring child’s play. Prizes must be used before 31 August 2023.

WIN WIN WIN STAND a chance to win 1 of 3 special family Fun Pack's valued R1500 each. EMAIL WAGRANDWEST and your name and contact number to [email protected]