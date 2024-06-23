‘Heathers – The Musical’ set to wow audiences at the Artscape

Waterfront Theatre School presents the South African premiere of the hit cult musical Heathers – The Musical at the Artscape in July. Described as “more than just your usual high school musical”, this captivating show promises to deliver a powerful and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Heathers – The Musical is based on the cult classic 1988 film and delves into the dark underbelly of high school life with biting wit and an unforgettable score. Audiences will follow Veronica Sawyer, a teenager navigating the treacherous social hierarchy of Westerberg High School. With its energetic musical numbers and sharp dialogue, this production tackles themes of popularity, bullying and the desire for acceptance.

Director Paul Griffiths said the production takes the audience on a reflective journey of adolescence through the eyes of a teenager. “Through its sharp wit and memorable characters, it sheds light on the toxic behaviours that can emerge in the pressure-cooker environment of adolescence. But crucially, it also offers a glimmer of hope. The overall message of ‘Heathers’ is that there is a better way — a way where we choose kindness over cruelty, support over sabotage, and understanding over judgment,” said Griffiths. “The production transports audiences back to the vivid and intense world of high school drama, where the stakes are life and death. Get ready to be entangled in the dark and twisted world of high school power plays, croquet games, and a trio of Heathers who rule the roost with a flick of their perfectly coiffed hair.”