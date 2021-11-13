Here is why #DeKlerkMemorialService is trending on Twitter
Share this article:
Twitter users spent their Saturday afternoon hosting a fake memorial service for former president FW de Klerk.
A Twitter space was created by Twitter user @SeipsTheAunty, called #DeKlerkMemorialService.
The service, which lasted nearly three hours saw nearly 6 000 Twitter users join with the hashtag soon started trending.
Various Twitter users took the chance to jokingly offer tributes in Afrikaans, despite it not being their first language, which led to entertainment for many.
Random stories were shared by various users about imagined experiences they had shared with the former president. Some pretended that they had worked with him in the past, others claimed to be family, while some claimed to have been sent from
Twitter user @Lloyd_Itu was appointed as DJ of the Twitter space and played songs in between “tributes” at the request of various speakers.
Twitter user @Bigguy_tweets jokingly shared that food is being prepared for all those attending the memorial service and that they should not leave before they are fed. The post was accompanied by a picture of former DA leader Helen Zille.
Food is being prepared for y'all. Don't leave without getting umphako 😂😂— iNceku Yabantwana (@Bigguy_tweets) November 13, 2021
#DeKlerkMemorialService pic.twitter.com/g0MWSfAhQC
Another user thanked the host, saying this was the best Twitter space they have ever joined.
This has to be the best space I've ever attended in the history of Twitter. Cheers to Seipati 🥂.— Mashupye Masemola (@BaMpitsaShupes) November 13, 2021
Please go follow her @SeipsTheAunt#DeKlerkMemorialService pic.twitter.com/CTScK7tYjD
The space was concluded by playing various Afrikaans songs including the former 7de Laan theme song and Kaptein (Span Die Seile) by Kurt Darren.
Twitter users later joked that all of them are going to hell for having participated in the space.
As a country. We’re all going to hell, God won’t event flinch. 😂 #DeKlerkMemorialService— Joe Human (@joe_human_) November 13, 2021
God watching us right now: 😭😭😭😭😭 #DeKlerkMemorialService pic.twitter.com/2LnheB2IyD— Gracie 💕 (@caresscarlitos_) November 13, 2021
Weekend Argus