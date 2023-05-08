Hopeful SA musicians gear up for musical development programme

Eleven top finalists who are from all over the country have been announced for SA’s ATKV-Crescendo. One of SA’s longest-running musical development programmes, ATKV-Crescendo, announced its top 11 finalists who are from all over the country.

The programme has produced stellar products such as the Sama nominated singer and songwriter Jodi Jantjies, as well as Sune Damons. It is specifically aimed at equipping the finalists with the necessary knowledge, expertise, character and integrity to embark on their careers successfully. It also strives to develop quality songwriters that represent the diversity of the African market.

Morné van Staden, the project coordinator, was of the opinion that the 2023 mentoring programme exceeded all expectations and exposed the initial twenty-one finalists to a world of experts. “The group learnt from industry stalwarts like top Mzansi musos Petronel Baard, Sarah Theron and Keanu Harker, along with music producer Helmut Meijer and publicist Clayton Morar from Clayton Morar Media as well as branding, design and marketing entrepreneur Jarrod Morkel from COGNITIV,” he said. Van Staden added the packed weekend programme kept the finalists busy, offering training in lyric and melody development, branding, publicity, industry dynamics and even neuro programming and music.

One of the mentors of the programme, SA singer and songwriter Sarah Theron, said the programme goes far beyond being “just another mentorship programme”. “It is a healing, safe space for singer-songwriters to be nurtured and empowered while honing their skills,” said Theron. “It is a miraculous environment that every artist dreams of.”

Choosing the Top 11 out of 21 artists was not easy, featuring Robin-Dean Fourie, Creative director, who said projects like these are a much-needed investment. “Our present is connected to the future, so we need to invest in artists now if we want to improve the future of art,” Fourie added. The finalists are invited to the Crescendo final training school, which will take place from October 1-8, 2023.

The training school will conclude on October 7, 2023, with the Crescendo TV production, “Sit Dit Aan,” which will function as a debut performance for the group. Fourie said he is incredibly excited about what is to come. During 2023, they will also be seen in various Platform Sessions productions. The finalists are:

1. Jason Baartman (Ceres) 2. Jacques Verster (Mowbray, Cape Town) 3. Nicole van der Merwe (Pretoria)

4. Marizaan Uys (Pretoria) 5. Kerischnie Pfeiffer (Wolseley) 6. Lucia Poggenpoel (Pretoria)

7. PJ Janse van Rensburg (Upington) 8. Tauriq Claasen (Worcester) 9. Nadene Wessels (Graaff-Reinet)