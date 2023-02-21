Jason Goliath brings ‘Dala - It Is What It Is’ to Cape Town and Durban

Comedian, actor and presenter, Jason Goliath, is taking his one-man comedy show, “Dala - It Is What It Is” to Cape Town and Durban this February and March. The show’s success during it’s Johannesburg-leg late last year, propelled Goliath to take it to other cities around the country.

Goliath said his take on an informative-style of comedy is aimed at making people laugh about the every day circumstances of life in South Africa. “Funny first always. Durban and Cape Town can expect exactly that, it's more than stand-up comedy - it's meaningful, relatable, it's South African. The show offers insights into diversity, inclusivity, culture, and the repercussions of the country's political past,” he said. Goliath added that the show’s name came from an important concept he had to grasp during the Covid-19 lockdown - acceptance - and how he learned to “dala” (do) what he had to, to persevere.

“The show is perfect for the country's current climate. We are ready to have conversations that we were never ready for, I think we just need to have someone start those conversations.” The award-winning comedian insists that although humour is always at the forefront, he believes that stand-up comedy can be deep and meaningful. The comedian will take to the stage at the Bat Centre in Durban on Saturday, February 25 and the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday and Thursday, March 1 and 2.