Emo Adams is the new host of Noot vir Noot. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - “He always joked about it, but I never thought this would be on the cards for me. He called me personally and offered me his job. I am only humbled by the acknowledgement.” This is how Emo Adams described his feelings on learning that he was the chosen one to replace outgoing Noot vir Noot host, Johan Stemmet.

Social media was abuzz this week when news broke after weeks of speculation about who would fill the big shoes of Stemmet.

Noot vir Noot is the longest continually running TV show in the country and first aired in 1991.

“Yesterday (Thursday) was very overwhelming for me. I am still trying to find my feet,” Adams said yesterday.

He said Stemmet called him last year and asked him if he would be interested in the job.

“He didn’t say it directly, but he said that someone like me would be a good fit and he ended the conversation by asking if I would like to do it and I called my wife and told her that Johan Stemmet just offered me his job. I was very humbled.”

Adams said he was not sure if there had been other people in the running for the job, but he knew that he was the one Johan wanted from the beginning.

“(I) think they wanted a sense of familiarity. ‘We know Emo, he is cool.’ I am sure there were other worthy candidates as well. They chose me for the energy and specific style that I will bring to the show.”

He also thanked his family and the many fans from his home town for the love and support.

Adams said: “I am not going onto the set to be Johan. I would not want to taint his legacy. There is only one Johan. It would be unfair of me to expect people to treat me like him. As much as there is only one Johan Stemmet, there is only one Emo Adams”.

Adams said he had watched the show since he was a teenager.

“The fact that the show has been on TV for so long means the show is still relevant.”

Adams makes his debut as the new host of Noot vir Noot on August 15.

Weekend Argus