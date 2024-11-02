Join the fight against child hunger at the HEROES II gala concert

Cape Town - The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) is poised to host the highly anticipated HEROES II Gala Concert at Artscape on Wednesday, 27 November. Following the success of last year's inaugural event, this musical extravaganza aims not only to entertain but also to raise crucial awareness about child hunger while generating vital funds to support PSFA's mission of eradicating hunger in schools across the Western Cape.

This year's concert will be under the expert direction of Regina Malan, a celebrated figure within the music industry. Attendees can look forward to an unforgettable evening featuring internationally acclaimed opera and musical theatre star, Lana English. She will be joined by a dynamic cast of local talents, including Sian Atterbury, Loren Erasmus, Moe-Ain Daniels, Victor Siljeur, and Faried Swartz, all set to contribute to a diverse and captivating line-up. A special highlight of the concert will be the debut performance of young singer Sienna Jayne D'Oliviera. Her rendition of a timeless classic aims to convey a strong message of hope and resilience to children facing adversity. Additionally, Izzy Gomez will showcase her innovative approach to contemporary dance, enriching the evening's offerings.

Other exciting collaborations will include the Masikhule Community Orchestra, which will come together with the vibrant Constantia Primary School Choir, creating a unified sound that echoes with community spirit. Masikhule Community Orchestra Guests will also be treated to a performance by the Philharmonia Choir of Cape Town, one of the city's oldest and most cherished choral groups, further establishing the concert's commitment to celebrating local talent. Lana English expressed her excitement for the event.

“This event not only promises exceptional entertainment but al so supports the Peninsula School Feeding Association, highlighting the power of music to make a meaningful difference.” This emphasis on community impact resonates throughout the concert's mission.

The Artscape Theatre Centre's generous support brings an additional layer of significance to the celebration, making the concert a truly special occasion. Attendees can expect to hear repertoire highlights including “Song to the Moon,” “Tomorrow” from Annie, “My African Dream,” and “Highland Cathedral.” Additionally, thrilling performances featuring the Drums and Pipes of the Cape Town Highlanders and “Nimrod” from Enigma will enhance the musical experience of the evening. Cape Town Highlanders. Petrina Pakoe, Director of PSFA, said, “We are deeply grateful to be the beneficiary of the HEROES II Gala Concert at Artscape. I encourage everyone to book their tickets, as each sale will support us in providing essential nutrition to impoverished school children, helping them to learn and thrive. Thank you for making a meaningful difference in their lives.”