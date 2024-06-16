Karin Kortje host Christmas in July

Karin Kortje, the winner of third season of Idols South Africa, will be wowing crowds once again when her Karin Kortje Foundation, holds its inaugural Carols in July event, on July 20 at Missio Dei Auditorium in Bellville. This innovative celebration aims to bring the joy and warmth of Christmas to the winter months, providing a cosy indoor experience adorned with festive decorations and twinkling lights in the Mother city.

Karin said she was thrilled to host the Christmas in July celebration. “It's an opportunity to experience the enchantment of Christmas during the winter season, and we can't wait to share this magical moment with everyone." The Cape Town event will feature a lineup of talented singers, with a focus on showcasing the abilities of young, emerging artists.

Performers in the lineup include former Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids, singer and TV presenter Elwira Standili as well as the vocally impressive musicians Andrea Fortuin, Loren Erasmus and Talitha Luiters. Andrea Fortuin Elwira Standili "Our Christmas in July event is not only about celebrating the holiday spirit out of season but also about giving young talent a platform to shine," said Kortje. "We believe in nurturing the next generation of performers and providing them with opportunities to grow."

When asked about the concept and theme of the Christmas carols musical production, Kortje explained: "We want to create a space where people can come together and feel the warmth of Christmas through music. Our talented singers will perform beautiful carols that will fill the heart with warmth and evoke cherished memories of the holiday." Loren Erasmus The preparation for this event had been ongoing for several months, with meticulous attention to detail in selecting performers and finalising the musical arrangements. "We've worked with these artists before, and their talent is undeniable," said Karin. Sash-Lee Davids "We're excited to have them back and believe their performance will be as successful as before. It's also a special moment for us as we approach Women's Month, celebrating the strength and talent of our all-female group."

Talitha Luiters The event will feature a mix of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. "We're covering a range of Christmas music, from the classics to more modern tunes," Kortje noted. "Each piece is carefully chosen to speak to the soul and bring the essence of Christmas to life."