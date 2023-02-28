KDay is on the way

Cape Town - One of Cape Town’s most anticipated events, KDay, takes place this Saturday, with a line-up that promises an unforgettable experience. KDay 2023 takes place on March 4, at the Meerendal Estate. Galaxy KDay is presented by Samsung and Kfm 94.5.

Kfm station manager Stephen Werner says it’s the perfect end-of-summer celebration offering something for everyone. “Galaxy KDay is famous for featuring the finest in South African music. It’s not just a music event but a full summer music festival experience. Galaxy KDay is the perfect day out with family and friends. Expect great music, good food, cool activations and an amazing atmosphere, against the scenic backdrop of the beautiful Cape Winelands,” he said. The line-up includes the trio Mi Casa featuring three of the country’s top male musos. R&B hitmaker Jimmy Nevis is set to perform familiar favourites and songs from his new album. All-round entertainer and local music icon Emo Adams is bringing his unique mix of songs and humour back to the Galaxy KDay stage, and Afrikaans hip-hop artist Early B will keep the crowd on their feet.

More on this 10 years not out for Mi Casa on Galaxy KDay stage

The food stalls will offer a variety of options, from street food to gourmet bites. There will also be a range of sweet items which will include waffles from the food truck “Every Day We’re Waffling", which recently won Kfm 94.5’s BizBoost Food Truck Edition. KDay fans will also be in for a treat as MWeb, one of the sponsors of the event, will provide all in attendance with wi-fi. KDay attendees are urged to pack a picnic basket with food (and wooden or plastic forks and knives). Umbrellas and chairs are allowed, as are picnic blankets, but these can’t be used in front of the stage; camp chairs will be allowed in designated areas. Gazebos are also allowed but will be set up towards the back of the venue. Only soft cooler boxes can be brought into the venue. Water is allowed in plastic bottles. K-Day attendees are also urged to bring hats and sunscreen.