KFM’s Galaxy KDay revellers rocked up ready to party

Music lovers came out in their numbers to enjoy KFM’s Galaxy KDay festivities. Hundreds of revellers gathered at the Meerendal Estate in Durbanville yesterday to enjoy performances from some of South Africa’s top music acts, including Mi Casa, Youngsta CPT, Nasty C, Emo Adams, Jimmy Nevis, Early B and others.

Rapper Nasty C, who was a firm favourite among attendees, spoke to Weekend Argus before his performance and said he was looking forward to feeding off of the crowd’s energy. “I haven’t performed on a big stage in Cape Town this year, so it’s a very exciting one for me. “The energy will be very high and I’ve (played) around with some new sounds,” he excitedly said.

Nasty said he loved how the event always seemed to bring in new people from diverse background to celebrate music and culture. “We need more initiatives like these to promote local talent. New artists are always looking for a platform to showcase their talent. Cape Town is my second home and I’m happy to be back home,” he said. Jimmy Nevis set the crowd on fire with his brand new single “F.B.A”.

As soon as Nevis started singing, the crowd were on their feet singing along to what was quickly becoming a fan favourite for Capetonians. His next song, another golden oldie, “Heartboxing”, had crowds happily singing along to the lyrics. Hundreds of music lovers brought their gear to enjoy festivities at the KDay festival. Picture: LEON LESTRADE/African News Agency (ANA) Crowds, armed with hats, sunglasses and umbrellas, gathered early at the site to pick the best spot to sit back and enjoy the festival. Weekend Argus caught up with some revellers, which included a number of first-timers who could not wait to party the day away.

Ryan Roberts, from Kwazulu-Natal, said he moved to Cape Town a few months ago and had made it his mission to attend the festival. “I was ecstatic to see Jimmy Nevis and DJ Cosher. I am definitely coming back,” he said. Portia Sebulela came prepared in a colourful outfit which she said perfectly matched her mood.