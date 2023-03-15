‘Khoekhoe Saga’ unpacks the legacy of the ‘forgotten people’

A documentary series that explores the history and culture of the Khoekhoe nation and the legacy of the forgotten people has inspired the Khoisan communities to continue telling their stories. “The Khoekhoe Saga”, presented by Rehane Abrahams and Jolene Martin, debuted in January on SABC 2, chronicling the untold story of the Khoekhoe herders, one of South Africa’s first nations, using modern interpretation of historical records by historians, rock art, and excavations from archaeologists to reveal a new narrative.

Theologist and language activist Dr Willa Boezak, who wrote a book about the Khoisan faith, was featured on the show and said the series maintained a balance between the voices of experts and Khoi people who honour their history and were proudly keeping their culture alive. “My responsibility is always to inform Khoisan descendants about their wonderful spirituality long before the missionaries (arrived). Let me rephrase – the missionaries came with a preconceived idea that the Khoisan were barbaric heathens. I inform our people about the wonderful age-old spirituality that guided our ancestors.” Another feature on the show was writer and storyteller of mixed Khoisan and slave ancestry, Dr Diana Ferrus, who called for more productions that spoke to the diverse culture and heritages in South Africa.

Dr Diana Ferrus has highlighted the importance of telling stories of South Africa’s mixed heritage. Picture: Supplied “To be able to tell our story frees us in an unimaginable way. In that telling, in that writing lies our healing, our empowerment. Let us go on a journey of telling and writing our stories. Let us unshackle ourselves,” she said. Martin said the series afforded the Khoekhoe herders a platform to tell their story from their perspective. She added that having discovered that she carried a genetic marker that confirmed that she was a descendant of the first people, had a profound impact on her when filming the series.

“Filming the documentary has brought me face to face with kings, queens, paramount chiefs, medicine men and women, artists who still practise the ancient ways and storytellers who still carry the oral history of our mother tongue, warrior-led battles and culture,” she said. “I still have moments where I can’t believe that I (was) given this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So many Khoi and San elders have told me that the ancestors chose me for this project way before I was born. How does one even begin to digest that?” she asked. Jolene Martin is honoured to have been part of this series. Picture: Supplied Martin said she enjoyed working with the show’s producer and director, Johann Abrahams.

“I observed him very closely because his method of producing and directing is very organic and that’s where our ‘money moments’ came from. I hung on his every word and tried to predict his future thoughts because you can feel a very intense energy when you’re around him and our chemistry as director and presenter was exciting,” she added. Abrahams said he was grateful that their hard work finally paid off and that people could see and learn from the series. “I’ve been doing this for almost 40 years, but this was definitely a high point in my career because it is a story I always wanted to tell. A legacy project which I hope to build on. I enjoyed the feedback from viewers, especially Khoekhoe descendants, that finally their story is told on a national stage.”

Abrahams added that he was working on a feature film based on some of his research. “A story based on the real events of a young Khoekhoe woman raped by a colonist who seeks justice. I hope SABC will continue to offer film-makers support and space to tell more stories of our collective history.” The seven-part series is expected to return on the broadcaster’s streaming service.