Kyle Shepherd Trio to perform at the Baxter in a must-see show

Cape Town - Leading jazz ensemble, The Kyle Shepherd Trio, launches the latest album, A Dance More Sweetly Played, at the Baxter Concert Hall, for one performance only on Saturday, 16 November. The combination of Kyle Shepherd's innovative compositions, Shane Cooper's virtuosic double bass, and Jonno Sweetman's dynamic drumming, creates a vibrant soundscape that has captivated audiences around the globe. Their performances not only highlight their technical prowess but also convey deep emotional narratives rooted in South African culture.

Over the 16 years as a sought-after ensemble, they have carved a niche in the contemporary jazz scene by fusing traditional South African sounds with modern jazz influences, creating a rich and emotive musical experience. The trio have taken their music on many concert tours around the world, notably including The Montreal Jazz Festival, The Vancouver Jazz Festival, The Birds Eye Jazz Club (Basel, Switzerland), as well as concert and jazz clubs in Japan. This eagerly anticipated follow-up to their acclaimed album, Dream State, promises a night of brilliant jazz from South Africa's finest, showcasing the trio's exceptional talents.

A Dance More Sweetly Played, marks Shepherd's eighth jazz album. This project promises to further explore the themes and sounds that define his artistic vision. The Kyle Shepherd Trio continues to tour internationally and remain a significant force in the music world, embodying the rich heritage and contemporary evolution of South African jazz. Shepherd is a leading South African pianist and composer, celebrated for his distinctive style that transcends genres. The 37-year-old began playing piano as a teenager, drawing inspiration from the jazz and South African music he heard at Abdullah Ibrahim's M7 music school where his mother, Michele Shepherd, was a teacher and administrator.

He has garnered numerous accolades, including the 2014 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz and the 2019 UNISA Piano Competition winner. Shepherd has performed in 36 countries, gracing prestigious venues such as The Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall's Zenkel Theatre and Théâtre de Châtelet in Paris. Kyle has released seven jazz albums and has composed music for various film and television projects.