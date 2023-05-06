Leading ‘Suidooster’ actor Cedwyn Joel says goodbye

Cape Town - During a heart-breaking scene on Wednesday Suidooster viewers said goodbye to AB Samsodien (Cedwyn Joel). AB passed away unexpectedly in the presence of his wife, Mymoena (Jill Levenberg) after he was shot by an assassin.

Joel has been part of the soapie since it launched in 2015. Even though Joel has decided to step away from Suidooster he has promised that he will still be involved in the Arts. His last scene on Suidooster was filmed on February 28. It is a very relaxed Joel who said it has been an absolute pleasure to be part of Suidooster. “As a soapie we have addressed a lot of socio and economical issues and it was an absolute honour in being able to make a contribution to our communities by being part of Suidooster.”

Cedwyn Joel and Jill Levenberg portray the characters of AB Samsodien and Mymoena. Picture: Supplied Joel said he has always promised himself to scale down when he has reached a certain age. “I have been in the industry for quite a long time and it's time to give back to my family especially my wife for all she had to sacrifice over the years, I cannot wait to do more stuff with her.” He added the last thing on his mind for his work but emphasised that he will be busy with quite a few stuff soon.

Levenberg, who played Joel’s wife in, said she has learned so much from him. “It is sad that he had to leave but I respect his decisions. We grew very close over the years and became like family. He played my husband as an actor but in real life I could speak to him as a father, a brother. I will miss him dearly on set.” She said it will be a very rocky road for her character Mymoena as one could imagine after one loses the love of their life.