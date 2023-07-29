Learning to count can be fun

Spiders, football and counting collide with magical results in this best selling picture book from master picture book creator, Julia Donaldson. The book is perfectly illustrated by Sebastien Braun, and it is full of football fun and counting.

It is about a spider named Spinderella, who lives with her spider mum and her spider brothers and sisters on top of a ceiling light at a school. Spinderella tries to play a match with her brothers and sisters but she doesn’t know how many spiders should be on each team. Even worse, she can’t count the goals. Luckily for Spinderella, her hairy Godmother has a plan.

Comments from parents that have already read the book with their children; “Spinderella is a sweet book for both boys and girls, combining numbers with topics of interest for three to five year-olds. Creepy crawlies, magic fairies and football.” “I read this so often to my granddaughter. She loves it and always counts the spiders, their legs and the children on the teams”.