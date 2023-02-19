Local celebrities prove following your passion pays big

The phrase “do the job you like and you’ll never have to work again” rings true for ordinary South Africans brave enough to quit their jobs and pursue their dreams. Leaving a job to chase a passion full-time can never be an easy decision but for people like singer Fagrie Isaacs and comedian and TV-presenter Alfred Adriaan - this was a no-brainer.

Isaacs, was a mechanic and went on to start a construction company, before the pandemic pushed him to chase after his dream. “When Covid hit, the company took a big knock. I lost all my employees because I did not have work for them. After the pandemic I started picking up the pieces and I had to start building up my business from scratch,” he said. “I was stuck in a position where I had to decide whether I’m going to rebuild my business or utilise this time to take on music as a full-time career.”

The Cape Town artist has been in the industry for 30 years but he has never been able to pursue music full-time. “I can honestly say I’m not disappointed. Everything that I’ve done in the past has prepared me for this moment. I think everything transpired as it should. Why now? The time was right and it has been an absolutely amazing ride up until now and I’m loving it.

Fagrie Isaacs is finally pursuing his passion as full-time musician. Picture: Supplied “I am a lot more prepared now, mentally, to take on its challenges. As good as it gets one needs to realise that this industry comes with a lot of ups and downs. If it was 10 years ago I might not have done as well as I am doing.” Fagrie added: “Never be afraid of failure. Failure is part of growth. It is also never too late to pursue your passion and dreams.” Another class act who is testament to pursue one’s passions is Adriaan. The comedian became a household name in 2020 after his online fame spread to the stage. Since then he has sold out shows in cities across the country.

Before taking on comedy as a full-time profession Adriaan worked as a brand and marketing manager for more than 10 years. In 2018, Adriaan did his solo debut show, Dating Life, in a packed Pieter Toerien Theatre in Montecasino before he quit the corporate world. “It has given me a keen understanding of what corporate clients need not only from an entertainment aspect but also from a sensitivity perspective,” he said.

Alfred Adriaan worked as an brand and marketing manager for more than 10 years. Picture: Supplied Adriaan is known for his razor-sharp wit whose sets are based on everyday life. The comedian and now TV-presenter said looking back on his journey, nothing compares to chasing his passion. “I was good at my day job but I was not as passionate about it as I am with comedy - which is my passion. Do not leave your day job immediately, work on your passion and as soon as you have built enough, you can step out of the game and into your dream.” “He who does not dare, does not win. If you don’t risk anything, you will never know what opportunities you miss,“ said a happy Adriaan.