Make a date with reality rom-com









This season features former Generations actor Batsile Ramasodi as maîtred, with Travis Kuhn serving as barman and waiting trio Ash Daniel, Joey Mathe and Tamara Lesabe rounding up the SA cast. BLIND dates are nerve-racking, but imagine meeting a stranger for the first time and having your entire interaction captured by discreetly placed cameras. While it may sound cringeworthy to some, that’s the premise for BBC Lifestyle’s new local dating show, First Dates South Africa, where singles searching for love go on a blind date - while cameras capture every flirty smile, all the chemistry and some seriously awkward silences. Filmed on location at the First Dates South Africa restaurant in the leafy Johannesburg suburb of Greenside, the show - which follows the same concept as the award-winning UK and Australian versions - has this season opened its doors to 120 single South Africans all looking for love. Each episode features two couples who have each been paired according to mutual interests, likes and dislikes and personalities. After sharing a meal and getting to know each other better, at the end of the date the pairs are interviewed about whether or not they’d like to see each other again. While it’s not your typical Hollywoodesque meet-cute, it’s a modern-day dating experiment that’s proved fruitful for some of the international characters over the years - with some having gone on to marry and have children together.

And with a sprinkling of drama, a heavy dose of romance and bucketloads of comedy thrown into the mix, it certainly makes for some interesting viewing.

“The contestants we’ve seen on the show this season have been bubbly, colourful; some have been quite assertive and I think that a lot of South Africans are going to relate to seeing themselves on screen,” said Ramasodi.

According to Kuhn, who’s been voted SA’s best barman, the cast took bets as to which couples would make it or break it.

“We played hit or miss and most times our guesses were misses, which goes to show you can never really judge a book by its cover. We saw some people walk in confident and then leave with their heads down and their tails between their legs, while others walked in shy and walked out hand in hand.”

Kuhn said he had fun playing his role as a go-between for the potential lovers on the show.

“We’d have Batsile acting as centre forward and you’d see how everything flows through him and then he brings them to me - I’m like the second touchpoint and he’s charming and refined and ruggedly handsome, and then they get to me and I deal them in medicinal things - like alcohol. The waiters were like the jam in the sandwich keeping things together while things may be falling apart,” he laughed.

The happily married father-of-three said he picked up plenty of dating tips and no-no’s on the show - which he believes has made him a bit of a relationship guru. “It’s important to remember that confidence is key. Also, dress up. Wear a jacket and spray something on. Definitely try to make an effort because first impressions last. And if you’re looking for a beverage of choice for the night stick to grapes and malt.”

As for what local audiences can expect from the show, the cast are sure that this is one rom-com that will have viewers laughing until the credits stop rolling.

The First Dates South Africa restaurant opens its doors to local audiences on October 16 at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle.