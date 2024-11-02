MAnJE ! MaNJe: an epic exploration of humanity

This November, the esteemed Magnet Theatre will launch its latest theatrical venture, mAnJE! MaNJe (an epic), a production that promises to captivate audiences with its innovative blend of mythology and contemporary themes. Set to run from 6 to 16 November at the Observatory-based theatre. Following the critical acclaim of Mark Fleishman's previous work, Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles, which he garnered eight nominations at the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, mAnJE! MaNJe seeks to interrogate the complexities of the modern era.

Under the visionary direction of Fleishman, with a compelling musical score by Neo Muyanga and spectacular visual projections by South African artist Marcus Neustetter, mAnJE! MaNJe takes inspiration from the tale of the ancient Greek innovator, Daedalus. Fleishman said: “Featuring an idyllic fusion of meat, fire, metal, and plastic, this production raises pertinent questions about humanity's future as we transition from the Anthropocene to what could be dubbed the Plasticine era. Will we be remembered for our brilliance, or for the destruction we have wrought upon our planet? “This reinterpretation aims to deliver profound insights about the human condition caught within the nexus of modern technology, big data, and the looming climate crisis.

Fleishman further explained: “The production centres on a range of mythic narratives rooted in the Minoan civilisation of Crete, reimagined through an African lens. “The stories lack a linear format, but together, they compile a rich tapestry that echoes our historical and cultural identity.” Co-founder of Magnet Theatre and Director of mAnJE ! MaNJe (an epic) Mark Fleishman. Picture: Supplied This production offers an experimental structure, showcasing how the ancient epic format can evolve for the 21st century. Fleishman notes that the experience of time is fragmented in our modern society, “leading us to yearn for deeper engagement with our narratives”.

“We are attempting to create a contemporary epic that encourages lingering and deep contemplation.” The cast include Jennie Reznek, Mwenya Kabwe with Azola Mkhabile, Buhle Stefane, Emmanuel Ntsamba, Karabo Hope Banda, Lusanda Soboyise, Melusi Molefe, Mihlali Bele, Sanele Phillip and Yvonne Msebenzi Combining a talented ensemble of musicians, singers, and the Magnet Theatre Youth Company, audiences can expect a stimulating fusion of speech, song, dance, and visual artistry. The production strives to initiate dialogue, connecting the contemporary moment with the myths of past civilisations while exploring the universal human condition.

manje manje on set. Picture: Supplied For 37 years, Magnet Theatre has carved a niche as one of South Africa’s leading independent physical theatre companies, breathing life into original productions that resonate not just in the realm of performance but also within the community. Renowned for its creative pioneering spirit, the company has established itself as a catalyst for change, particularly through its innovative educational programmes designed to uplift and empower young people. Through workshops, mentorship, and hands-on experiences, Magnet Theatre equips young talents with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the creative landscape.

Participants learn not only about performance but also about production, scriptwriting, and the intricacies of theatre management, giving them a holistic view of the industry that extends beyond merely being on-stage. manje manje . Picture: Marcus Nuestetter Known for its unique blend of storytelling and physicality, the company has garnered numerous accolades over the years, but its most profound impact lies in its commitment to youth development. The programmes orchestrated by Magnet are a lifeline for many young aspirants, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping bridge the gap to tertiary education and meaningful employment in the creative economy.