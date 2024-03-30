Marlon Roelfze: From soap star to salesman

Former 7de Laan actor Marlon Roelfze has spoken out about his struggle to make it in the industry and the choices he has had to make to survive. Roelfze said he had to put his career as an actor on hold to work as a sales executive at CMH Gezina in Pretoria, because there was very little work in the film and entertainment industry.

“I am very grateful that I got this opportunity. I have to sell 10 vehicles and it is nerve wrecking. I have not sold one. But I must just keep the faith and be me. I love working with people and to make a difference,” said Roelfze. He is among hundreds of well-known South African actors struggling to find work since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry has been on a downward spiral ever since, leading to a bloodbath of soaps and series being cancelled last year, including Nikiwe, 7de Laan, DiepCity, Gomora and The River. Roelfze’s descent started before last year. His last production, Swartwater, aired during the pandemic. Before that he was known for playing the villain in Egoli, Getroud met Rugby and Villa Rosa.

“I am 50 now, and I never made provision for my retirement. Not having a plan B, I decided to relocate from Joburg to Pretoria because it is just a bit more relaxed in the capital city. “I joined Misa, the Motor Industry Staff Association, after I saw the union’s benefits. I’ve been around the block and there is no other trade union able to compare with Misa’s benefits. “I am positive that the tide willturn. This is not the end of my acting career, but for now I need to put bread on the table,” said Roelfze.