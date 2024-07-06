Meet the queens, Showmax announced ‘Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap’ debut

The much anticipated ‘Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap’ was announced and will premiere on July 18 on Showmax. The reality series follows Cape Town's most charismatic drag queens, featuring previous winners of Cape Town's biggest drag pageants.

In a first-ever such series, seven of the Cape's most crowned drag queens bring their best glitz, glam and drama to the all-new reality TV show. From The Mommy Club creators, POP24, Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap is a new reality TV show featuring multi-award winner Emogan Moore, Miss Sovereign Western Cape winner Ina Propriette, Miss Cape Town Pride winner Kat Gilardi, SA's Got Talent runner-up Manila von Teez, Miss Gay Western Cape winner Maxine Wilde, and rival house mothers BB Vahlour and Madisson Scarr. The colourful showcase debuts this month with new episodes every Thursday. From Miss Sovereign to Miss Gay Grassy Park and from Beefcakes to Zer021, the show will take you to Cape Town drag scene's biggest stages.

Told in Gayle with subtitles, it's an eye-opening and jaw-dropping introduction to a world of extreme transformations, unforgettable fashion, warring houses, opposing queen mothers, wig-gates, and sisterhood. Meet the queens: BB Vahlour

BB Vahlour. Picture: Supplied Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Samuels, also known as BB Vahlour, is the mother of House of Vahlour. She only started drag after choreographing one of Emogan’s shows, so she is still relatively new to the drag scene but has already been featured in Vogue and was the runner up to Ina Propriette at Miss Sovereign Western Cape last year. She also has South African colours in gymnastics. BB has a nine-to-five job as a packaging operator.

Emogan Moore Emogan Moore. Picture: Supplied Thirty-three-year-old Fabian van Schalkwyk, also known as Emogan Moore, has been doing drag for 13 years, winning multiple pageants. The sassy queen is also a netball coach and admin clerk at a primary school in Cape Town.

Emogan is an openly gay man who wants to hold a safe space for queer children at the school where he works and in the community. Ina Propriette Ina Propriette. Picture: Supplied Twenty-nine-year-old Wade Khoosal, also known as Ina Propriette, is a full-time drag queen who has been doing drag for five years, winning Miss Sovereign Western Cape last year and being featured in Vogue.

Ina is very much into the ballroom culture in Cape Town; Wayne, on the other hand, is very butch. Kat Gilardi Kat Gilardi. Picture: Supplied Forty-five-year-old Carl Richards, also known as Kat Gilardi, is the oldest and most experienced queen on the show.

She has won many pageants, including Miss Cape Town Pride, and has crowned many of the other queens. She is also part of a singing group, Diva's Only; the director of Mr and Ms Sovereign Western Cape; and has been happily married for 16 years to Errol Stroebel. Madisson Scarr

Madisson Scarr. Picture: Supplied Twenty-six-year-old Madisson Scarr is a trans woman and professional dancer who found her love for drag during the Covid pandemic. A regular face on Expresso Morning Show on SABC 3, Madisson is the mother of Haus of Scarr. Manila Von Teez

Manila Von Teez. Picture: Supplied Thirty-three-year-old Vion Wentzel, also known as Manila Von Teez, is originally from Elsies Rivier. She has been doing drag for more than 14 years, winning multiple pageants, including Miss Gay Cape Town 2014. In 2016, Manila became the first drag queen to be named Runner Up at SA’s Got Talent. Manila designs all their own clothes through their label Haus of Vjorn.