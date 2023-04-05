Mitchells Plain muso sets his sights on stardom

A Cape Town singer who shot to stardom after his debut album garnered millions of radio hits, says he is in awe of the support he received for a project born out of love for his craft. Igshaan ‘Shaan’ Adams, a human resources administrator from Rocklands in Mitchell’s Plain, made headlines when he released his maiden album, Thankful, last November. It went on to gain 6.5 million radio impacts after just three months. His hit song “Give It” remains on Heart FM’s SA Top 10.

Adams told Weekend Argus that he could never have imagined the success of the album. He said growing up in Mitchell’s Plain had its challenges which became seeds of inspiration for his work. “The neighbourhood was rough. There were many gangsters, drug abusers, and you have to navigate your way through that. You have to stand your ground or you will be walked over, and at first, I struggled with that but as I grew older I was left with no choice but to put my foot down, and I am glad that I did.”

The Cape musician explained that while life had never been easy living amidst bullying and with limited resources, he had always worked hard to pursue his dreams - despite the stigma sometimes attached to people from the Cape Flats. “We all get painted with the same brush and you find yourself always having to prove yourself, and that you’re different, but I am proud to be from and to represent Mitchells Plain.” Adams created and produce his own music.

“I had no income or anyone to assist with financing studio time. I started recording using earphones as a mic. Thereafter, a cheap mic that was about R10 to R20. When I got my first job, and proper salary - the first thing I did was buy myself a studio mic.” “When I released Thankful in November I was at my wits’ end. I had released over a 100 songs and no one was biting and I asked God for a sign.” “I am still overwhelmed by the response but I am grateful. There is power in knowing your efforts are not in vain.”

Adams want to continue on this high note and produce more music. “Music has always been the medium I use to air my emotions. When I need to be articulate, I do it through music. There is definitely more music coming and with me doing amapiano, rap, R&B and jazz I want to show how diverse I am as an artist.” His advice to other aspiring artists was to never lose their own voice and to stay authentic. “Do not try to mimic other people. Your unique sound is what will get you noticed. Do not give up, you’ve got this.”

A Cape Town-based artist manager Warrick Wallace, who has been assisting Adams with marketing his music, said whenever he works with someone who's eager and determined to succeed it makes his job worthwhile. “You don't have to remind him about pushing and promoting himself, he does it effortlessly. We've only been working together for about five months and honestly I'm impressed with his work ethic.” “Many artist don't like constructive criticism, but Shaan is always open to it and eager to learn. His positive outlook makes him easy to exchange ideas.”