Books to activate fun learning about wildlife and colours

A local author and artist has designed colour and learn books to educate children about animals and to create awareness about the environment. Irene Oxley, from Scarborough, recently published her first two Rinki Colour & Learn books for children between the ages of 4 and 8. The first two books present visuals of a giraffe and elephants. Children will meet a variety of characters such as Oupa the giraffe, Ellie Shelly elephant, Cheeky blue tongue and Ellie blue. The rest of the books are being developed in which Oxley will introduce other animals, including hippos and dolphins.

The books are the latest edition to The Rinki Collection which includes baby, children, adult clothing as well as puzzles, snap cards and more.

Several characters are endorsed by World Wide Fund for Nature and a percentage of the sales goes to them.

Oxley said the books were a fun way to learn and appreciate wild life.

“The information/facts are short and easy to remember, the colouring-in part is fun and will keep those inquisitive minds occupied as they explore colours.

“The joy of holding a book in your hands is something that each child should experience and the addition of the colouring in will encourage children to read.

“I believe books such as Rinki Colour & Learn should be in all pre-schools. Children remember in pictures as well as the written word,” she said.

You can purchase a Rinki Colour & Learn A4 book for R197 with a free set of 12 coloured pencils online at www.rinkiart.com or order from Wordsworth Books or Exclusive Books.

*This story was featured in the Jellybean Journal