Let’s engage and learn from each other, says Marlene le Roux

PHENOMENAL and selfless pioneer Marlene le Roux will be a guest on the Weekend Argus Facebook page on Friday in an informative and eye-opening webinar not to be missed.

Speaking to Weekend Argus, Le Roux said she could not stress the importance of the webinar enough.

“It is important that we can engage with one another and learn from each other. I believe that if you open yourself up and share yourself with others you are able to teach and learn and also open doors for others,” she said.

Le Roux is passionate about “arts and culture to empower and enable disadvantaged groups and to make a difference in another human being’s life”.

She said it was time “arts was prioritised in schools because art is also a tool which helps to develop critical thinking – it can be used as a vehicle where we can communicate and engage with one another so as to better embrace one another”.