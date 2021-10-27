Matrics off to a good start

Cape Town - Western Cape matriculants had a smooth start with no disruptions and major incidents reported today. More than 63 000 learners sat for English Paper 1 and WCED MEC Debbie Schäfer said she was pleased to report that the first session of the 2021 matric exams proceeded without any major incidents, and the exam administration went according to plan.

“There were also no protests and disruptions reported, for which I am extremely grateful, and I urge the residents of the province to continue to support our matrics throughout their exams. This has been a great start, let’s keep it that way.” There were concerns that the blackouts by Eskom would affect exams. Many feared that matrics would be stuck in traffic, and struggle to read and prepare for the exams. The country moved to stage 4 loadshedding, which will continue until Friday. This did not sit well with the MEC.

“I am extremely disappointed by the move to Level 4 loadshedding just as we begin the exam session. This is a total disgrace. Our learners have gone through so much with Covid-19, and now they have to worry about this on top of trying to study for their matric exams.” She said officials would be on standby throughout the exam period to assist schools and candidates with any problems that may arise. Premier Alan Winde and the MECs of the Western Cape Cabinet have wished the matric class of 2021 the very best for their National Senior Certificate exams which began today.