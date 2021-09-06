Paarl woman killed, set alight by her ’boyfriend’

A WOMAN, 27, from Mbekweni in Paarl has been found burnt beyond recognition after she was set alight allegedly by her boyfriend. The body of Siphokazi Booi was dumped close to the Mbekweni railway lines and discovered by residents from White City on Sunday afternoon. The residents became aware of an unusual smell coming from where the body was dumped.

She was burnt inside a wheely bin. Family member Nontando Booi said they heard about a body having been found but did not think it was their relative. “People said there was a body in a burnt dustbin and people who got there first said the body had no limbs. We will not be able to bury an incomplete body.” She said friends of the dead woman said they left Siphokazi while she was getting beaten by her boyfriend.

They had been drinking during the day. “Her boyfriend was out on bail after beating her and was going to appear in court soon. He had been abusing her for a very long time and she once spent a week in hospital after he beat her.” Following news of the incident, locals demolished a shack belonging to the suspect and burnt his car. The victim’s mother yesterday (Monday) asked to speak to the suspect and came out crying, saying he had confessed to the killing.

Activist Luxolo Mvadaba, who has been providing support to the family, said the suspect was trying to destroy evidence. “He said he kicked her and she started throwing up. She later died. He took the body and burnt it close to the railway line. The mother of the deceased is distressed; so is the family of the victim. “Siphokazi had a swollen face and eyes when she died. She had been beaten by the same boyfriend who now killed her. We are shocked as the community and plead with the justice system to not let the family down.”