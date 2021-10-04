[WATCH] DA councillor leaves tongues wagging with campaign video

IT WAS a normal Sunday evening in Bonteheuwel, residents were watching family TV and others making plans for work. No one and no one at all thought the area would be the talk of the town. Their ward councillor candidate and current councillor Angus McKenzie made a video, where he is asking for residents to vote for him again if they want problems like crime, water and sanitation fixed.

It starts off showing a supposed gangster, carrying a gun, lurking in a corner. A few seconds later follows a woman who opens a water tap but no water is coming out. She gets frustrated. Then a man sitting on a toilet gets up and without wiping his bum tries to flush his number two but seemingly there is no water. From a viewer’s point of view, these are services the area should already have given the fact that McKenzie has been a councillor since 2016 and his party runs the whole municipality. One wonders, how can showing no water in taps and toilets be good advertising for him? Showing Bonteheuvel as a place where criminals lurk around corners?

McKenzie explained: “This was a lived reality of many people in Bonteheuwel. Blocked drains, water problems, crime and these are the people that participated in this video that were affected by these issues and they called on Angus. That is what the community of Bonteheuwel does and Angus sorts it out.” He added that what he was trying to show was his five-year term as ward councillor. A scene follows where frustrated residents meet up in a street and one of them makes a call while rock music plays in the background. A call to vote for McKenzie is made before dramatic scenes play and the armed man who appeared at the beginning of the video shows up and shoots an old man dead.

McKenzie then appears, pushes his fist against his hand and the actors who are residents cheer as he appears. He heads to a drain and takes two children’s toys. “It’s blocked drains, water, etc, and that's (me) clearing out the things in the drain,” he explained. He then heads to the armed man and punches him to the ground.

The Weekend Argus was asked if him punching the man instead of calling law enforcement officers will not promote vigilante justice. “Not at all. I think it is a strong approach to fighting gangsterism and fighting for our communities. We must have a hardline approach to gangsters. This is how we have managed to ensure an over 60% reduction in gang-related crime in Bonteheuwel.” Twitter was left in stitches with the video and now the ball is with other candidates to match McKenzie’s video production.