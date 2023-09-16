Music, wit and more music awaits in Master Class at Theatre on the Bay this month

Back by popular demand at Theatre on the Bay for six shows only, Master Class promises to be a theatre delight like no other. Set in New York in 1971, Maria Callas, the famous opera diva is portrayed giving master classes at a time when she had not sung in six years.

Callas is portrayed by the ever so talented, Sandra Prinsloo, who will dazzle the audience with her captivating performance. In the play, Callas is seen working with three students, two sopranos and a tenor. Aside from her biting wit, she is often blunt and even harsh in her efforts to mentor and prepare the singers for the cut-throat world of operatic performance. The play’s riveting theatricality is truly ignited by Callas’ emotional outbursts and the soaring arias performed under her guidance. Magdalene Minaar, the director of the show said she and the cast are honoured to have an artist at the calibre of Prinsloo on the show.

“Sandra is an iconic actress in South Africa and abroad. For our artists to be working with someone of her calibre is a wonderful experience,” she said. Prinsloo who expressed optimism and excitement about portraying the iconic opera diva said: “What a wonderful play. It is not everyday one gets to play such a complex, but yet wonderful character. I am really looking forward to it,” she said. José Dias, the musical director of the show said being back in rehearsals for Master Class has just revived all the joy within him.